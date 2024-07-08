Iran looking at joining agreement on civil aviation: IAC

"We have agreements in various civil aviation areas with 78 countries and 19 organizations. It should be mentioned that the IAC’s successful activity in the region and in the world attracts attentions of other neighboring countries, which have expressed their intention to join the agreement [on civil aviation and the use of airspace]. Iran is among them. It is not ruled out that there will more of us soon," he told TASS.

According to Strochevoy, the IAC plans to expand its activities, despite the political problems.

"Probably, it is worth to look at establishing a regional certification organization for member countries of the Eurasian Economic Commission, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the basis of the IAC as a new format of cooperation with countries of the region," he added.

The Agreement on Civil Aviation and the Use of Airspace was signed in 1991 by Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine.

