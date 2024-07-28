  1. Politics
Venezuela to hold presidential election

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – Venezuela is holding a presidential election, with ten candidates running for the top post.

Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro was nominated by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and supported by the alliance of parties and movements - Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, which includes the PSUV. The National Electoral Council registered Maduro as the candidate, TASS reported.

Most of the politicians running in the election represent moderate opposition.

According to the latest opinion polls, Maduro is the frontrunner. According to Hinterlaces, 54.2% of eligible voters are willing to cast their ballots for the current president, who is followed by Gonzalez with 21.1% and businessman Benjamin Rausseo with 5.8%. However, some companies, including Datanalisis, report that more than 50% of voters support Gonzalez.

