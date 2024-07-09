"The the data received by the SVR indicates Washington's determination to seek a change of power in Georgia following the results of the upcoming October 26 parliamentary elections in the country. [US President] Joe Biden's administration has already developed a large-scale information campaign to discredit the ruling Georgian Dream party," the statement read, Sputnik reported.

The US instructors have already given the command to the opposition forces in Georgia to start planning protests in the country timed to coincide with the elections, the intelligence service said.

"Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili should play a key role in inciting anti-government sentiment. As planned by the 'Washington directors,' the head of state will give an interview to one of US media, in which he will blame the Georgian government for the 'degradation' of the negotiation process on Tbilisi's accession to the EU, warn the 'general public' about the 'catastrophic consequences of rapprochement with Moscow," the statement read.

Under the US plan a "sacred sacrifice" of protesters is envisaged for the change of power in Georgia, which will direct the "anger of the nation" at the security forces, the SVR said.

MNA/PR