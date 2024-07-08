  1. Economy
23rd Exhibition of Poultry, Livestock to be held on July 20

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – The 23rd edition of the International Poultry & Livestock Exhibition, Iran PLEX 2024 will open at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on July 20.

The most prestigious domestic and foreign companies from across the world will take part in the exhibition. This exhibition will pave a suitable platform for the activists in the poultry and livestock industry to get more familiar with the latest achievements and technologies.

A wide range of products and services related to this industry, including livestock and poultry, livestock and poultry feed, equipment and machinery, dairy products, medicine and vaccine, packaging and processing, and financial and banking services will be displayed in this edition of the exhibition.  

The three-day exhibition will start on July 20 and will run through July 23. This prestigious event solidified Iran's position as a major player in the global livestock and poultry industry.

