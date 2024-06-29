Iran ELECOMP Exhibition 2024 Kicks Off in Tehran

The exhibition, with the slogan of “All Together for Digital Economy”, will run from June 29 to July 2, 2024.

In this exhibition, startups, economic enterprises and companies active in the related field will showcase their latest achievements and products to help the growth of the digital economy of the country.

Taking advantage of the high capability and potential of the private sector more than before has been the focus of the 27th edition of the ELECOMP Exhibition.

In addition, the exhibition will host representatives of foreign countries including Russia, South Korea, Germany, Taiwan, Syria, China, Pakistan and Turkey, IRNA reported.

More than 500 startup companies and nine science and technology parks are taking part in this edition of the exhibition.

ELECOMP is regarded as the most significant commercial event in Iran’s electronics and computer products and services market.

MNA/TSN