Iran agrofood 2024 exhibition inaugurated in Tehran

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mehdi Zeyqami attended the opening of the expo.

More than 800 domestic companies and 136 foreign companies from 11 countries including Spain, Austria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Italy, Germany, Thailand, Turkey, China, Denmark, Russia and India have participated in this edition of the exhibition to showcase their latest achievements and technologies.

It provides unique opportunities for both domestic and foreign industrialists to share their experiences and know-how.

Like previous years, it is expected that different trade delegations from various countries will take part in this edition of the exhibition.

The exhibition will run through June 11.

