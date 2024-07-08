  1. Economy
Deputy industry minister:

Iran exports faucets, fittings to 12 countries

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s deputy minister of industry, mine and trade announced the country’s export of sanitary valves and fittings to 12 countries in the world, adding that most of these companies are based in industrial parks of the country.

Mohammad Mehdi Baradaran made the comments on the sidelines of the 9th Iran International Exhibition of Pipes, Fittings, Sanitary Valves, Kitchen, Bath, Sauna, Related Industries and Services entitled PIVEX 2024 and emphasized that the domestic manufacturers of the sanitary valves, pipes and fittings have attained technical know-how, products of which can compete with the foreign ones.

The Ninth Iran International Exhibition of Pipes Fittings, Sanitary Valves, Kitchen, Bath, Sauna, Related Industries and Services entitled PIVEX 2024 was inaugurated at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday. The exhibition will run through July 11.

