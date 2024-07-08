Iran exports faucets, fittings to 12 countries

Mohammad Mehdi Baradaran made the comments on the sidelines of the 9th Iran International Exhibition of Pipes, Fittings, Sanitary Valves, Kitchen, Bath, Sauna, Related Industries and Services entitled PIVEX 2024 and emphasized that the domestic manufacturers of the sanitary valves, pipes and fittings have attained technical know-how, products of which can compete with the foreign ones.
The Ninth Iran International Exhibition of Pipes Fittings, Sanitary Valves, Kitchen, Bath, Sauna, Related Industries and Services entitled PIVEX 2024 was inaugurated at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday. The exhibition will run through July 11.
MA/TSN3118911
Your Comment