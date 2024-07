Lee Do-hee is set to travel to Tehran in the upcoming days to finalize her deal.

The 56-year-old Korean coach has replaced Mitra Shabanian in the Iranian team.

Prior to this, Lee Do-hee was the head coach of the Suwon Hyundai E&C Hillstate team.

Notably, Slovenian coach Majda Leban Cicic and Italian Alessandra Campedelli have also recently served as head coaches of the Iranian team.

