"We are in midst of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Gaza"

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a televised speech via Al-Manar on the first night of Muharram.

"This year’s Ashura is markedly different, as we are in the midst of the Operation Al-Aqsa flood in Gaza and on the southern front in Lebanon, with daily reports of martyrs and wounded," the Hezbollah leader said.

"The massive attendance on Ashura nights across Lebanon last year prepared us to take a firm stance on opening the front with Israel in support of Gaza," he added.

"The righteousness of the Palestinian cause and the brutality of the Israeli occupation are crystal clear and beyond debate," he further noted.

Nasrallah also said that "Gaza witnesses unprecedented massacres; ignoring them reflects a lack of humanity."

"Our duty is to support the truth, despite facing accusations, skepticism, and belittlement for the past 9 months," he added

"Our message to friends and foes: ‘Are we not on the right path? Death won’t deter us,’ he continued.

