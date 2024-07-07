Leader receives Iran president-elect, wishes him success

Once again, Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday congratulated Pezeshkian on his success in obtaining the majority of the votes.

The Leader also hailed the increased participation of Iranians in the runoff vote.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that the president-elect will take steps toward Iran's progress and development by taking advantage of the nation's abilities.

The Leader also wished success for Pezeshkian and made necessary recommendations.

Pezeshkian on Friday won Iran's runoff presidential vote.

The veteran parliamentarian received more than 16 million votes (about 53.6 percent) against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million (about 44.3 percent) out of over 30 million votes cast, with the voter turnout standing at about 50 percent.

Pezeshkian vows to fulfill his campaign promises

The president-elect said he is ready to serve the noble Iranian nation and vowed to fulfill his campaign promises.

Pezeshkian made the remarks at the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini on Saturday in his first address to the nation after winning the election.

He said he would focus his efforts on promoting dialogue, convergence and national reconciliation in the country and paying heed to the ongoing internal issues in all economic, social, cultural and political fields.

The president-elect added that he seeks to cooperate with the parliament and the judiciary to prevent divergence and tension in the country.

He noted that he respects his competitor Jalili and tells all who voted for him that the competition has ended and the time has come for friendship in Iran.

"Let's all take a step together towards securing the country's national interests and opening the horizon of sustainable development and all-round progress of Iran," Pezeshkian said.

He emphasized that he has no intention to limit people's desires and will rather seek to "remove the shadow of sanctions, threats and war from Iran."

He stressed the need to join hands to establish lasting peace and cooperation in the region and promote dialogue and constructive interaction with the world to serve national interests and meet people's needs.

He added that he has chosen to mark the return of the government to the path of ideals and forgotten promises, emphasizing that he did not tell lies and give empty promises to the nation during his presidential campaign.

The president-elect said the "wise" Iranian people "finished the job and created an opportunity for Iran" through their massive participation in the runoff vote.

He called on the people to help him fulfill his promises and overcome the challenges and crises faced by the country.

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also received Acting President Mohammad Mokhber and his cabinet members in Tehran on Sunday morning.

