Pezeshkian issues message after meeting with Leader

"We will work hard for the success of Iran," Masoud Pezeshkian said, "I am sincerely grateful for the kindness of the Leader of Islamic Revolution."

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the success of the newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian in performing his duties is the success of all Iranians.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with Members of the new Iranian Parliament in Tehran on Sunday.

“My strong recommendation is the constructive interaction of the parliament with the new government. The success of the president and the new government is the success of all of us. Everyone should help the president to fulfill his duties towards the country,” he said.

The Leader noted that if the president succeeds in managing the country's affairs, improving the economy, advancing foreign relations and cultural issues, we all succeed. His victory is a victory for all of us.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further called on the Iranian legislature and administration, as well as officials, to have a “united voice” in dealing with important issues to “disappoint” those seeking to sow discord among them.

Meanwhile, the Leader urged the parliament to immediately give a vote of confidence to the cabinet that Pezeshkian will announce, saying, “The sooner the proposed cabinet is approved and the government starts working, the better for the country.”

The parliaments, he emphasized, can also play a role in both removing and neutralizing anti-Iran sanctions.

