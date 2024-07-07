Mokhber meets Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian

During the meeting, Mokhber submitted a comprehensive report on the latest situation of the executive affairs of the country in the political, economic, cultural, and social fields.

Pezeshkian, for his part, cherished the name and memory of the late President Ebrahim Raeisi for his unflinching and nonstop efforts taken during his presidency to elevate the status of the country on the international stage.

He also seized this opportunity to thank the unsparing efforts of members of the Cabinet after the martyrdom of President Raeisi especially constructive and effective steps taken by the acting president for the better administration of the country.

According to the final results announced by the Ministry of Interior, Pezeshkian secured victory as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, receiving 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes.

Pezeshkian, 69, previously served as the vice speaker of the 10th Parliament and as the country’s health minister during the administration of then-President Mohammad Khatami.

