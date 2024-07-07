Yemen congratulates Pezeshkian on election win

In his message on Saturday, Al-Mashat congratulated the Iranian nation and government on the successful presidential elections, which were held in a safe atmosphere and with a high level of transparency.

Al-Mashat also congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory and wished him success in his mission to advance Iran and safeguard its security and stability.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between Yemen and Iran for the benefit of both countries and their people in various fields.

Additionally, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman of Yemen's Ansarullah, also congratulated Iran’s president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his election victory.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

