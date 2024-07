The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said in a post on his X account on Saturday that now it is the time for empathy, unity and national cohesion for the sake of the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The spokesman congratulated president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, praying upon the almighty God to bestow him success in serving the Iranian nation and elevating the country under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei.

