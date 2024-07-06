Iran ready to set up genetic bank in Turkey

Chairman of the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization Abbas Masjedi made the remarks in a meeting with Director of Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK) Hızır Aslıyüksek, noting that the head of the ILMO expressed his satisfaction with the presence of his Turkish counterpart in Iran, saying that the cooperation between forensic sectors of the two countries can pave the ground for expansion of interactions between the two governments and nations.

Masjedi added that the forensic medicine institutes of the two countries cooperate in different ways, including the congress of medicine and judiciary, which is held by Iran every two years. He also proposed that it is possible to exchange experts in many scientific and specialized fields.

Referring to the activities of 10 genetic centers in Iran, the official noted that following the manufacture and production of genetic kits by the Forensic Medicine Research Center, such activities accelerated; moreover, genetic kits and some laboratory equipment, plus the genetic bank's software are also completely home-made.

Hızır Aslıyüksek, for his part, expressed his pleasure to be in Iran and visit the Diagnostic and Laboratory Center of Forensic Medicine of Tehran Province, saying that Turkish forensic medicine has made significant progress in the past two years, adding that these achievements are scheduled to be exhibited at the scientific congress of forensic medicine, which will be held in Turkiye soon with the participation of 20 countries.

SD/IRN