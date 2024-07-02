Iran-Turkey trade hits $2.3 billion in five months

The figures indicate a 5% growth compared to the $2.1 billion reported in the same period last year.

In the January-May period, Turkey exported approximately $1.340 billion worth of goods to Iran, marking a 16% increase from the $1.151 billion reported in the corresponding period last year.

The report also mentioned that Iran's exports to Turkey during the first five months of the year totaled $1.038 billion, representing a 7% decrease compared to the $960 million reported in the same period last year.

