  1. Economy
Jul 2, 2024, 12:00 PM

Iran-Turkey trade hits $2.3 billion in five months

Iran-Turkey trade hits $2.3 billion in five months

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Iran and Turkey exchanged as much as $2.3 billion worth of goods in the first five months of 2024, according to a report by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The figures indicate a 5% growth compared to the $2.1 billion reported in the same period last year.

In the January-May period, Turkey exported approximately $1.340 billion worth of goods to Iran, marking a 16% increase from the $1.151 billion reported in the corresponding period last year.

The report also mentioned that Iran's exports to Turkey during the first five months of the year totaled $1.038 billion, representing a 7% decrease compared to the $960 million reported in the same period last year.

AMK/IRN85526170

News ID 217155

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News