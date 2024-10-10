  1. Economy
Top Iranian banker travels to Moscow for BRICS meeting

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – The Governor General of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) left Tehran for Moscow Thursday to participate in a meeting of the chairs of central banks of the BRICS member countries.

Mohammadreza Farzin, the CBI governor left Tehran for Moscow on Thursday morning to take part ar the second meeting of the heads of central banks of the BRICS member countries and also conduct bilateral negotiations with his counterparts on the sidelines of the conference.

On his previous visit to Russia back in May to attend a BRICS financial meeting, Farzin had suggested an FATF-like mechanism among the BRICS member countries. 

Russian will host first-ever summit of BRICS+ from October 22 to 24 in the Tatarstan city of Kazan. There, the founding members of BRICS—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—will formally welcome into their fold five new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

