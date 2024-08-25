  1. Economy
Aug 25, 2024, 6:06 PM

CBI chief leaves for Bangalore to partake in DPI Summit

CBI chief leaves for Bangalore to partake in DPI Summit

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) left Tehran for Bangalore, India, to participate in the Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Mohammad Reza Farzin left for India’s Bangalore to take part in Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), emerging technologies and to strengthen economic, monetary and banking relations with the main members of the BRICS group of emerging economies.

According to the scheduled program, Farzin, who is accompanied by a technical delegation, will consult and discuss with his counterparts on the sidelines of this summit in order to increase monetary and banking cooperation with economic partners of the Islamic Republic of Iran and also strengthen economic diplomacy.

Bangalore is the capital of the state of Karnataka, one of the most important and large cities in India which is home to more than 12 million people. In recent years, Bangalore has also gained a reputation as information technology (IT) hub in India.

MA/6206709

News ID 220158
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News