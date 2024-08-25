CBI chief leaves for Bangalore to partake in DPI Summit

Mohammad Reza Farzin left for India’s Bangalore to take part in Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), emerging technologies and to strengthen economic, monetary and banking relations with the main members of the BRICS group of emerging economies.

According to the scheduled program, Farzin, who is accompanied by a technical delegation, will consult and discuss with his counterparts on the sidelines of this summit in order to increase monetary and banking cooperation with economic partners of the Islamic Republic of Iran and also strengthen economic diplomacy.

Bangalore is the capital of the state of Karnataka, one of the most important and large cities in India which is home to more than 12 million people. In recent years, Bangalore has also gained a reputation as information technology (IT) hub in India.

