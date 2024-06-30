Iran’s hard currency income up 18.6% y/y in June quarter: CBI

The latest figures from the CBI, released on Sunday, indicated that Iran's hard currency revenues reached $25.5 billion in the first three months this year in the Iranian calendar (March 21 to June 20, 2024.)

The data also showed that Iran's positive trade balance surged by 51.3% from $7.4 billion to $11.2 billion in the June quarter.

According to the CBI, $3.975 billion was allocated to imports of basic goods and medicine in those 101 days, while $13.442 billion was earmarked for imports of other commodities and goods in the same period.

