Putin, Erdogan to meet on sidelines of SCO summit

Speaking at a press briefing in the Kazakh capital, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the discussions would cover Ukraine, Syria, and bilateral relations, Anadolu reported.

"The bilateral meeting will be quite long, lasting at least an hour. All issues of mutual interest will be discussed, with a focus on bilateral relations. Naturally, the presidents will also address the situations in Syria and Ukraine," he said.

Asked about the impact of Western sanctions on Russian-Turkish relations, Peskov acknowledged some pressing issues but emphasized the political will of both countries to resolve them.

"In any extensive working relationship, various problems inevitably arise. This is an absolutely normal process. However, there is a political will to address them, and the necessary level of bilateral relations and trade and economic cooperation is present," Peskov stressed.

He said the date for Putin's visit to Türkiye had not been scheduled yet, but it could be discussed during Wednesday's meeting.

"The topic of President Putin's visit to Türkiye remains on the agenda and will occur when possible. Today will be a good opportunity to discuss the prospects of such a trip," he said.

He added that the meeting is planned to be held in the format of delegations, with the possibility of a one-on-one if necessary.

Peskov also praised Türkiye's willingness to normalize ties with Syria, noting that Russia supports this process as much as possible.

"We welcome contacts with neighboring states that will enable this process to develop successfully," he said.

