Belarus officially joins SCO, becoming its 10th member state

The leaders of the SCO member countries signed a resolution of SCO Council of Heads of State on completing the process of the Republic of Belarus joining the organization and granting it the status of a full member of the SCO, Kazinform News Agency reported.

"I would like to greet the President of the Republic of Belarus. In a short period of time, your country has completed all the necessary procedures on the way to full membership in the SCO. If there are no objections, I propose to begin the meeting with the ceremony of signing documents on the admission of the Republic of Belarus to the SCO member states,” President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit had kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Thursday July 04, the report added.

MNA/PR