OIC denounces Israel’s plan to build new settlement outposts

In a statement on Saturday, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) (formerly Organization of the Islamic Conference) vehemently denounced the Israeli regime’s decision to legitimize five new outposts, and subsequent construction of thousands of new illegal housing units in the area, Press TV reported.

The intergovernmental Islamic organization also criticized the imposition of taxes on churches as well as their affiliated institutions and properties in the Israeli-occupied Old City of al-Quds. It slammed the Tel Aviv regime’s deduction of the Palestinian tax revenues.

Such measures are in line with the Zionist entity's policy of ethnic cleansing, forced displacement and genocide against Palestinian people, the OIC said.

The organization stressed that all actions and decisions taken by Israel as the occupying power to perpetuate its colonial regime in the occupied Palestinian territory are null and void under international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, especially UN Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016).

The OIC finally warned about the danger of escalating settler terrorism in the West Bank, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities in forcing Israel to stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip and the illegal measures it is enforcing throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.

MNA