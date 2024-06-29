Zionist regime continues bloody onslaught on Gaza

The overnight attacks targeted Gaza City, Rafah as well as Nuseirat refugee camp, leaving nearly a dozen Palestinians, including four children, dead, according to reports published on Saturday morning.

In Bureij refugee camp, Gaza’s civil defense agency said three of its medics were killed by Israeli aircraft and 12 others wounded while they carried out rescue efforts.

The Israeli military bombed a home in Gaza City, killing at least four Palestinians and injuring at least 10 more, the Wafa news agency reported

Two children were among those killed in the strike, which hit the Abu Khadra family home on al-Wehda Street in the center of Gaza City.

Earlier, Israeli fighter jets targeted a residential home in Gaza City’s Yarmouk neighborhood, killing two children and injuring at least five others.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since then, the United States has supplied the Tel Aviv regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment and used its veto power against all United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 37,765 Palestinians and injured over 86,429 since the start of the offensive. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

AMK/PressTV