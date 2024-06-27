New Israeli aggression kills 2 Syrian civilians

“At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of points in the southern region, our air defense systems intercepted the missiles and shot down a number of them.,” a military source said in a statement to Syrian official news agency SANA.

The source added that “The Israeli aggression resulted in the martyrdom of two civilians and the injury one military personnel and some material losses.”

MNA