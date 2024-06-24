  1. World
Gaza death toll jumps to 37,626

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – At least 37,626 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military offensive on October 7, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The ministry added that another 86,098 people have been wounded in more than eight months of relentless Israeli attacks.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

