  1. Video
Jun 25, 2024, 9:39 AM

VIDEO: Celebrating Eid al-Ghadir in Ahvaz

VIDEO: Celebrating Eid al-Ghadir in Ahvaz

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – People of Iran's southern city of Ahvaz gloriously marked the Eid al-Ghadir occasion.

Download 17 MB

News ID 216866

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed