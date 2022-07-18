Celebration of Imamate & Wilaya Days in Iran

According to Shia belief, the Ghadir event is so significant that Prophet Muhammed’s prophecy would remain unfulfilled if he didn’t achieve his mission to announce Imam Ali as his successor.

The day's anniversary in the Islamic Calendar is celebrated by Muslims worldwide, particularly in Iran.

This has been considered by Shia Muslims to be the beginning of Imamate and the perfection of the faith of Islam.

Imamat is the Shia Islam doctrine of the religious, spiritual, and political leadership of the Islamic Ummah.

**What is the story of Ghadir?



When, following an order from God, the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) appointed his cousin and son-in-law Ali (AS) as "Imam" after himself.

That event took place in the Prophet's (PBUH) Farewell Hajj, in 10/632 in a place called Ghadir Khumm, situated in the western part of the Arabian Peninsula.

It refers to a historical event commemorated by Shia Muslims when Prophet Muhammed who was returning to Medina from the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca stopped the accompanying crowd to say that Allah had set his final mission to tell them that Imam Ali (PBUH) was chosen to be his successor.

In fact, the Prophet invited people to the holy religion of Islam in Mecca, but He initiated the Islamic government in Medina; so, the migration is being translated into the start of the Islamic government.

**What is the story of Eid al-Adha?

Eid al-Adha also called the 'Festival of Sacrifice', is celebrated worldwide by the Muslim community to commemorate the total submission of Prophet Ibrahim to God's will for sacrificing his son, Ismail.

Millions of Muslims across Iran celebrate Eid al-Adha, the second Eid festival of the year in the Islamic calendar.

The event is also known as the ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’, with the word ‘Adha’ in Arabic meaning ‘sacrifice’.

Based on Muslim belief, Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Isma’il, according to God's order. Satan tried to discourage Prophet Ibrahim by saying he should disobey God and let his son go. As Ibrahim was about to kill his son, God gave Prophet Abraham a sheep instead to slaughter.

**Imamate and Wilaya Days

The days from Eid al-Adha to Eid al-Ghadir have been named of Imamate and Wilaya.

This year, Sanandaj city hosted the 10th edition of the International Daf Festival. Daf is a Middle Eastern frame drum musical instrument. The event underscored the need for consolidating unity and solidarity with the motto of “Art, Convergence, and Kindness”.

Ghadir 10-km-long party in Tehran



Today, a special ceremony is set to be held in the capital of Iran in which a party will be thrown for 10 km on Valiasar street, the longest street in the Middle East.

The festival that will be run from 6 to 10 p.m. will receive an audience who enjoy Islamic gatherings.

Giving speeches, distributing donations, fireworks, reciting religious poems by eulogists and providing the audience with cultural products are among the planned activities at Ghadir 10-km-long festival.

Fireworks in various well-known places across country

The ceremony is also celebrated in the evening by performing rituals such as lighting off firecrackers and fireworks across Iran.

People gather to watch the beauty of the fireworks in the sky and enjoy the hang-outs.

Compiled and translated by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi