Millions of Yemenis celebrate Prophet Muhammad birth anniv.

Yemeni people celebrated the anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet in more than 60 squares and fields, 28 of which were allocated to women in the capital's secretariat and the provincial centers, after being equipped with all services to receive the guests from rural and urban areas.



The organizers expanded the circle of celebration of this solemn religious occasion this year to give a greater opportunity for wider and effective participation by citizens from different segments of society, with the aim of consolidating the faith identity and Quranic culture, and emphasizing loyalty and obedience to God and His Messenger, may God bless him and his family.



The importance of the Prophet's birthday is also evident in the need for the people of Yemen, and indeed all Muslims, to strengthen their attachment and close connection with the Prophet and the Qur'an, as they contain guidance, wisdom and rational knowledge.

MNA