Nationals from 5 nations to attend Ghadir festival in Tehran

Sasan Zare, the secretary of the 10-kilometer long Ghadir festival said that foreign nationals from five regional states will take part the festival in Tehran.

He said the foreign nationals are from the countries which are considered parts of the Resistance Axis.

Zare added that the festival starts at 5 PM finishes at 10 PM between Azadi Square in the west of Tehran to Imam Ali Highway in the east of the capital.

According to the secretary of the event, the festival will consist of different cultural programs.

In the Islamic culture, a special holiday titled “Eid al-Ghadir" is marked on the 18th of the eleventh month of Dhu l-Hijja in the Arabic calendar.

This day is a reminder of the time when, according to hadiths, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (as) as the Imam after himself following an order from God.

Zare further said that the same 10-km long festival will be held in 300 cities across the country.

MNA