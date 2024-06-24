Leader to deliver speech on occasion of Eid al-Ghadir

People of Gilan, Markazi, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and North Khorasan province will attend the Eid al-Ghadir celebration ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver the speech at Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh.

In the Islamic culture, a special holiday titled “Eid al-Ghadir" is marked on the 18th of the eleventh month of Dhu l-Hijja in the Arabic calendar.

This day is a reminder of the time when, according to hadiths, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (as) as the Imam after himself following an order from God.

