In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said that it had carried out a group strike overnight using long-range air and sea-based weapons and drones on several types of targets. These included Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities supporting Kyiv’s defense industry as well as warehouses storing ammo and air weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries.

“The goals of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets have been hit,” officials have said, TASS reported.

The Defense Ministry stated that the latest attack came in response to “attempts by the Kyiv regime to cause damage to Russian energy facilities.” Ukraine has for several months been launching drone raids on Russian oil processing facilities, including those located far from the border.

Russia has been routinely targeting energy infrastructure in response to Kyiv’s cross-border attacks while insisting the strikes do not target civilians.

