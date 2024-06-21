Candidates to hold third presidential election debate tonight

Candidates for the Iran presidential election on June 28 will hold their second debate on live broadcast at 08:00 pm local time on Friday.

In this debate, all six candidates of the presidential election Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Masoud Pezeshkian, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Alireza Zakani, Saeed Jalili, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf would take part.

Candidates will explain their election programs and solutions to the problems in the country during the television debate.

The second debate of the candidates was held on Thursday, focusing on the issues of economy and health care.

MNA/