Turnout in election to contribute to boosting natl. authority

Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard made the remarks while speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers.

"A righteous political system paves the way for the advancement of society," he stressed.

"We are on the eve of the 14th presidential election. According to the sixth principle of the constitution, the country must be governed by public votes through elections, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has presented a brilliant and proud case in this area over the past 4 decades," he said, inviting all Iranians from all walks of life to have a glorious presence in the upcoming election.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in May.

The election’s winner will replace Ebrahim Raisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19.

