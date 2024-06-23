International interactions vital for development

In the group of entrepreneurs and economic activists of the private sector, Pezeshkian stated that development should also consider the environment, saying that he opposes any plan that leads to the destruction of the environment.

Development should not happen in a place that destroys the environment, he said.

If we don't consider the environment and the future, we will destroy the future despite temporary benefits, he added.

He stressed that regarding international relations, former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is the best case for this position.

He further stressed that we need international interactions for development, solving the FATF( Financial Action Task Force) problem, and decreasing tension.

