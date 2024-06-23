  1. Politics
Pezeshkian:

International interactions vital for development

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Masoud Pezeshkian, one of the candidates for the 14th presidential election attended the Iran Entrepreneurs Forum Sunday morning.

In the group of entrepreneurs and economic activists of the private sector, Pezeshkian stated that development should also consider the environment, saying that he opposes any plan that leads to the destruction of the environment.

Development should not happen in a place that destroys the environment, he said.

If we don't consider the environment and the future, we will destroy the future despite temporary benefits, he added.

He stressed that regarding international relations, former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is the best case for this position.

He further stressed that we need international interactions for development, solving the FATF( Financial Action Task Forceproblem, and decreasing tension.

