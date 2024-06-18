  1. Economy
Malaysia preparing to join BRICS economic group

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Malaysia is preparing to join the BRICS group of emerging economies, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar Ibrahim made the remarks in an interview with Chinese media outlet Guancha.

"We have made a decision, we will be placing the formal procedures soon... we are just waiting for the final results from the government in South Africa," Anwar said, according to a video of the interview posted by Guancha on Sunday.

A representative from Anwar's office on Tuesday confirmed his comments to Reuters.

During the interview, he did not provide further details on the application process.

Anwar's comments came ahead of a three-day visit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang this week, as part of celebrations marking the 50th year of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

BRICS is a major economic alliance of nations of the Global South, founded by Russia, China, India, and Brazil, with South Africa joining later. Recently, BRICS has undergone a major expansion with the addition of several new members.

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined the bloc as full members on January 1, 2024.

