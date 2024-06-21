Canada’s blacklisting of IRGC mindless gift to terrorists

“Canada's unlawful act of declaring an integral part of the official military force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has played an irreplaceable role in defending the national security and territorial integrity of dear Iran, and protecting the security and stability of the region and confronting the terrorism by Daesh, was malicious and violates the principles and rules of international law,” Bagheri Kani wrote in a post published on the social media platform X on Thursday.

The Iranian official added that it was “a mindless gift to the bloodthirsty regime, terrorists and other enemies of peace and stability in the region.”

Bagheri Kani said the Canadian government will be held accountable for the consequences of the provocative and irresponsible decision.

In a hostile move against Iran, Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc Ottawa on Wednesday listed the IRGC as a “terrorist entity” under the Criminal Code and called on Canadians in Iran to leave.

Last month, the Canadian House of Commons adopted a non-binding resolution calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to blacklist the IRGC and expel an estimated 700 Iranians.

MP/MFA