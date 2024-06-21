Iran summons Italian envoy over Canada’s hostile move

Paola Amadei, whose country represents the Canadian interests in the Islamic Republic, was called in on Thursday by the Director-General for Americas at the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Tehran coveted its strong protest over the Canadian government's illegal action that violates the rules of international law, warning about the repercussions of such a move.

The Iranian diplomat also underscored the Islamic Republic’s right to take necessary measures and reciprocal actions.

The Italian ambassador indicated that she would bring the matter to Canadian officials as quickly as possible.

MNA/