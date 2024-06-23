Iranian lawmakers condemn Canada's move against IRGC

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has played a brilliant role not only regarding Iran's internal security and territorial integrity but also in the defense of the oppressed nations of the region, the statement reads.

It also termed the Canadian government's anti-IRGC move a stupid act that is contrary to all international laws and regulations.

In a hostile move against Iran, Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc Ottawa on Wednesday listed the IRGC as a “terrorist entity” under the Criminal Code and called on Canadians in Iran to leave.

Last month, the Canadian House of Commons adopted a non-binding resolution calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to blacklist the IRGC and expel an estimated 700 Iranians.

