Iran's Bagheri meets with Qatari FM in Doha

Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Doha. There were no immediate details about the meeting

Ali Bagheri left Tehran for Doha for a several-hour trip to meet and talk with Qatar's high-ranking officials on Wednesday.

Consultation and exchange of views with the Qatari authorities regarding mobilizing the capabilities and potential of the Islamic world to end the crimes and genocide of the Zionist regime in Gaza and providing quick aid to the residents of Gaza are at the top of agenda of Bagheri's trip to Doha, local Iranian media said.

MNA