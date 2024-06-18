  1. World
Drone strike sparks oil depot fires in Russia's Rostov region

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Several oil storage tanks caught fire following a drone attack early Tuesday in Azov, a town located in Russia's southern Rostov region.

Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov region adjacent to Ukraine, stated on Telegram that initial reports indicate no casualties, Tribune reports.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Telegram that the fire had spread over an area of 5,000 cubic meters.

Firefighters, aided by 21 pieces of equipment, were actively engaged in extinguishing the blaze.

Ukraine has been fending off a Russian military campaign since February 2022. Both sides conduct regular strikes hundreds of kilometres into enemy territory with missiles and drones.

Ukraine, which lacks the vast arsenal of missiles available to Moscow, has focused on making long-range drones to strike targets deep inside Russia.

Ukraine has recently increased the frequency of its attacks on Russian soil, particularly against oil refineries.

