Iran's top table tennis player advances in ITTF ranking

After the table tennis competitions in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the latest international tennis player ranking was released, showing that Noshad Alamiyan and other table tennis players have improved their positions.

Noshad Alamiyan advanced two places after showing an acceptable performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics and stood at 49th place.

His brother, Nima, advanced 39 places in the new ranking and stood in 153rd place.

Additionally, other Iranian table tennis players, including Navid Shams and Amir-Hossein Hodaei, stood at 177th and 149th places, respectively.

Iranian female table tennis player, Neda Shahsavari, advanced 186 places and stood in 207th place in the world.

