Iran’s Rahimian into final at WTT Youth Contenders in Almaty

The Kazakhstan Youth Contender Table Tennis Tournament has commenced with participants competing in two age categories: under 13 and under 17 years old.

Notably, Rahimian from Iran has reached the finals in the under-13 boys' category.

In previous matches, Rahimian achieved victory over opponents from Kazakhstan and Bangladesh.

In the final, he will face another competitor from China Taipei.

Maryam Moazemi is leading the Iranian team in the tournament.

The WTT Youth Contenders is underway in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from July 27-30, 2024.

