Jun 13, 2024, 9:31 AM

Iran acting FM arrives Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) –  Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in neighboring Iraq for talks with top officials there.

Upon his arrival at Baghdad airport, Bagheri Kani was officially welcomed by Mohammad Hossein Bahrul Uloom, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iraq.

He is scheduled to hold talks with officials of the central government in Baghdad as well as officials in the northern Kurdistan region.

Bilateral relations and regional issues including Gaza are on top agenda.

Ahead of Bagheri Kani’s visit, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq met with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on Wednesday, with the two exploring ways to boost cooperation between the two countries.

