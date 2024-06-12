Iran concerned about continuation of civil war in Sudan

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is concerned about the continuation of the civil war in Sudan and the deplorable situation of innocent citizens in different areas of conflict-stricken country," said Naseer Kan'ani in reference to the media reports on the massacre of lots of people in Wad Al-Nura village in Sudan.

The spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry expressed deep sympathy with the bereaved families in the ongoing conflicts, calling for the quick return of peace and normal living conditions in the country and an immediate stop to the killing and massacre of innocent people in Sudan.

He also stressed that it is the responsibility of the international community, especially human rights organizations to take effective measures to put an end to the current situation in Sudan.

KI/6134454