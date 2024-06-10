Kan'ani raps US, French presidents' allegations against Iran

"As we have said on so many occasions, the Islamic Republic of Iran sticks to technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the framework of its international rights and obligations and based on the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Safeguards Agreement," Kan'ani said in a statement on Monday in reference to the remarks made the Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden about Iran nuclear program and their allegation of delivery of weapons to Russia during Biden's visit to Paris.

"The salient role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishing and consolidating stability and security in the region and the world and fighting terrorist groups in order to strengthen international security is undeniable. Also, from the beginning of the Ukraine conflict to date, the principled and transparent policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been supporting a political solution between the two sides of the conflict," he added.

"It is highly ridiculous that the backers of the child-killing Israeli regime, which has massacred 15,000 children and thousands of Palestinian women over the past 8 months, as well as the violators of the rights of students and citizens protesting against the war crimes of the Israeli regime, think they they are entitled to talk about ethical issues and human rights," the Iranian spokesman said.

"We advise the President of France given his recent remarks regarding the necessity of Europe's efforts not to follow the United States of America, especially in the field of defense and security, to correct France's pursuit of the hostile and anti-Iranian policies of the American government towards Iran," Kan'ani concluded.

