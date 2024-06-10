WFP pauses deliveries to Gaza via US-built pier

"We're paused because I'm concerned about the safety of our people after the incidents yesterday (Saturday)," Cindy McCain said Sunday night during an interview with CBS News.

"Right now, we’re paused," McCain stated, noting that two WFP warehouses had been hit by rocket fire, resulting in one injury.

"I’m concerned about the safety of our people. We’ve stepped back for the moment... to ensure we’re on safe terms and safe ground before we restart. But the rest of the country is operational. We’re doing everything we can in the north and the south," she added.

McCain did not specify when operations might resume at the pier, which had completed construction in mid-May but was damaged by a storm, causing a two-week suspension of activities, the American media said.

The United Nations has warned that the Palestinian territory is on the brink of famine due to insufficient aid reaching civilians. While airdrops are considered one of the least efficient methods of delivering assistance, aid trucks have been blocked by the Israeli regime from entering Gaza.

SD/PR