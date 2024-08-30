WFP suspends staff movements in Gaza after Israeli attack

The incident took place on Tuesday night as the vehicle was approaching the Wadi Gaza Bridge checkpoint.

“None of the employees onboard were physically harmed,” the WFP said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, blamed Israel for the attack, telling reporters in New York that the “clearly marked” humanitarian vehicle was “struck 10 times” by Israeli gunfire, including with bullets targeting front windows.

Five of the bullets were on the driver’s side and some on the windscreen.

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain described the attack as “unacceptable” and said it was “the latest in a series of unnecessary incidents that have endangered the lives” of her team members in Gaza.

WFP added that while this is not the first security incident the WFP team has faced during the war, it is the first time that one of its vehicle has been directly shot at near a checkpoint, despite securing the necessary clearances, as per standard protocol.

