Hezbollah shoots down Israeli Hermes-900 (+VIDEO)

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the operation, making this the fifth Israeli drone to be downed since the aggression against South Lebanon started on October 8, Al-Mayadeen TV English website reported.

Videos showed a downed Israeli drone burning after it was intercepted by a surface-to-air missile in the sky over South Lebanon.

Just at the onset of June Hezbollah announced that it shot down an Israeli Hermes 900 drone over southern Lebanon.

The drone was shot down using a surface-to-air missile and it was later declared to have been a hostile Hermes 900 high-payload drone.

The drone was said to have been shot down over the southern Lebanese town of Deir Kifa.

MNA