Jun 10, 2024, 11:31 AM

Iran acting FM, Putin's aid discuss bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – – Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Igor Yevgenyevich Levitin , Aide to the President of the Russian Federation on Monday morning.

In this meeting, the Iranian and Russian sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues and discussed ways to develop cooperation in these fields.

The diplomats held the meeting on the sidelines of the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers. 

The BRICS meeting is scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Monday and Tuesday, 10-11 June.

The meeting will have two sessions. The first session will focus on cooperation within BRICS, as well as international and regional issues, while the second session will discuss collaboration formulas with partner countries, foreign media reported.

