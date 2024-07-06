Iran becomes member of board of Turin Education Center

The Turin International Education Center, which was established in 1964, is known as an educational and training arm of the International Labor Organization.

This center aims to improve the capacities of ILO member states in various fields including sustainable development, merited work and social justice.

Providing specialized training services in the fields related to work and employment, exchange of experiences and best working practices among member countries, development of human resources and promotion of workforce skills at the international level are of the main goals of the center.

This selection strengthens Iran's position as an important player in the Middle East region in the field of education and the development of the workforce.

Also, Iran will have the opportunity to share its fruitful experiences in the field of education and employment with other countries and benefit from the international experiences.

MNA